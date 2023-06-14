McKenzie’s journey to mentor and ‘fun uncle’

Triston McKenzie is striving to be more than just an elite starting pitcher. He wants to be the “fun uncle.”

I haven’t covered too many years of baseball. I was an intern for MLB.com in 2017 and ’18 and have been full-time on the Cleveland beat since ’19. In those seven seasons in clubhouses, meeting players all over the game, none have been like McKenzie.

He has a passion unlike anyone — inside or outside of baseball — I’ve ever seen to give back to his community.