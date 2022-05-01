McKenzie’s scoreless start a sign of maturity

After making his first Opening Day roster in 2021, McKenzie lost the strike zone, racking up 35 walks in his first 10 outings, prompting a trip down to Triple-A Columbus. He admitted at the time that his struggles were in his head and he couldn’t pull himself out of it. But after a reset in the Minors, he came back and was electric in the second half. On Sunday, he showed that those mental hurdles are much easier for him to overcome — something that didn’t surprise backstop Luke Maile, who was catching McKenzie for the first time.