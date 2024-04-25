Milestone start puts Carrasco in Guardians history books

CLEVELAND — This isn’t how Carlos Carrasco wanted a special night in a Guardians uniform to go. But if nothing else, even after more than two decades in pro ball, Carrasco said he learned a valuable lesson: Don’t try to be too perfect.

Carrasco toed the rubber for the 200th time for Cleveland as a starter on Wednesday night. It was also his 100th start at Progressive Field. At 43 degrees by first pitch, the night was the coldest temperature for a game this late in the season in Northeast Ohio since 2018, which wasn’t a great set up for Carrasco’s momentous outing. As much as he wanted it to go in his favor, it didn’t, and he gave up five runs in five-plus innings in the Guardians’ 8-0 loss to the Red Sox.