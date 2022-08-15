MLB announces 2022 playoff schedule
22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars. The race to crown the next World Series champion will begin Friday, Oct. 7, when the 2022 MLB Postseason gets underway.
Per Major League Baseball’s announcement of the postseason schedule on Monday, that first day of playoff action will include four games from the American League and National League Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire on ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 and the ESPN App. (ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB postseason games.) The 2022 World Series presented by Capital One is scheduled to open three weeks later, on Friday, Oct. 28, airing on FOX, which is hosting coverage of the Fall Classic for the 25th time.
This year’s postseason will feature a new format, expanding the pool of teams from 10 to 12 and replacing the two single-elimination Wild Card Games with four best-of-three Wild Card Series, to be followed by the best-of-five Division Series.
The openers of all four AL and NL Division Series are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, with potential Game 5s slated for Oct. 16 (NLDS) and Oct. 17 (ALDS). FOX or FS1 will handle coverage for the NLDS, while TBS will cover the ALDS.
The National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 18, and will be televised by FOX or FS1. The American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot will get underway Wednesday, Oct. 19, on TBS. If necessary, Game 7 of the NLCS is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, while Game 7 of the ALCS is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The winners of the NLCS and ALCS will meet in the 2022 World Series, with the Fall Classic slated to run through Saturday, Nov. 5, if seven games are necessary.
WILD CARD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 7NL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPNNL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPNAL Wild Card A, Game 1, ESPNAL Wild Card B, Game 1, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8AL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPNAL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPNNL Wild Card A, Game 2, ESPNNL Wild Card B, Game 2, ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 9NL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)NL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)AL Wild Card A, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)AL Wild Card B, Game 3, ESPN (if necessary)
DIVISION SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 11NLDS A, Game 1, FOX or FS1NLDS B, Game 1, FOX or FS1ALDS A, Game 1, TBSALDS B, Game 1, TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 12NLDS A, Game 2, FOX or FS1NLDS B, Game 2, FOX or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13ALDS A, Game 2, TBSALDS B, Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 14NLDS A, Game 3, FS1NLDS B, Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)ALDS A, Game 3, TBSALDS B, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Tuesday, Oct. 18NLCS Game 1, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19NLCS Game 2, FOX or FS1ALCS Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20ALCS Game 2, TBS
Friday, Oct. 21NLCS Game 3, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22ALCS Game 3, TBSNLCS Game 4, FOX or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)ALCS Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)NLCS Game 7, FOX and FS1 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
WORLD SERIES
Friday, Oct. 28Game 1 (at better record), FOX
Saturday, Oct. 29Game 2 (at better record), FOX
Monday, Oct. 31Game 3, FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 1Game 4, FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 2Game 5, FOX (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, Nov. 5Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)