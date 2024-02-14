MLB.TV is back and better than ever for 2024
7:54 PM UTC
MLB.TV is back for 2024! With Spring Training set to begin and Opening Day right around the corner, you can now subscribe to MLB’s streaming service for the 2024 season.
An MLB.TV All Teams Yearly subscription — which enables you to watch every out-of-market regular-season game (plus select Spring Training games with no blackout restrictions), live or on demand, on your favorite supported devices — is $149.99, the same price as last year. You can also subscribe on a monthly basis for $29.99.
As usual, MLB.TV subscribers will have access to high-definition home and away feeds, live game DVR and in-game playback controls like clickable linescores and live scoreboards, as well as access to blackout-free audio broadcasts from all 30 teams.
There are also a number of new upgrades this year that will provide an enhanced viewing experience.
During the 2024 season, we will bring Multiview to more platforms, enabling subscribers to watch up to four games at once on the MLB apps on supported Apple TV, Fire TV and Google TV devices.
Additionally, Catchup Mode will be available on select streaming platforms this season, featuring a selection of in-game highlights designed to make sure you see all the most important moments and plays that you may have missed, so you can get up to speed on games already in progress.
MLB.TV packages also include local pregame and postgame coverage for select teams, as well as MLB Big Inning, which brings fans all the best action from around the Majors via live look-ins and highlights seven days a week. Plus, subscribers who are authenticated through their TV service providers will be able to stream every game of the postseason, in addition to the 2024 All-Star Game.
But that’s not all. We’re continuing to expand the MLB.TV content library with new episodes of original programs like Carded and Inside Stitch, as well as documentaries and additional live programming.
Minor League Baseball is back on MLB.TV for 2024. MLB.TV subscribers can watch more than 7,000 streamed Minor League Baseball games for affiliates of all 30 MLB clubs, including all 60 Triple-A and Double-A affiliates, plus home games from more than 40 additional clubs and select postseason games through the MiLB app along with select games from your favorite team’s affiliates in the MLB app.
It’s all available with MLB.TV, the best way to follow the action all season long.