MLB.TV is back! Stream games this weekend
With the Spring Training slate getting underway this weekend, Major League Baseball is back on the schedule, and you can follow the action on MLB.TV.
In addition to every out-of-market regular-season game, MLB’s streaming service gives subscribers the ability to watch select Spring Training games, live online or on their favorite supported devices.
MLB.TV also has a host of new features for the 2023 campaign, including access to more than 7,000 streamed Minor League Baseball games, app upgrades and more video on demand, plus a wide variety of original programs, documentaries and classic games in the ever expanding MLB.TV content library.
Here are the games to check out on MLB.TV this weekend.
FRIDAYThe Red Sox will get a tune-up for the MLB portion of their spring schedule when they take on the Northeastern Huskies at 1:05 p.m. ET in an exhibition contest at JetBlue Park, continuing a tradition that began in 2004.
Also on MLB.TV on Friday is a matchup between the Mariners and Padres at 3:10 p.m. ET. San Diego will have a new defensive look in 2023, with free-agent addition Xander Bogaerts stepping in at shortstop and Juan Soto playing a full season for the Friars. The Mariners, meanwhile, are coming off their first postseason appearance since 2001 and have an emerging young superstar in Julio Rodr?guez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year.
SATURDAYA showdown between the Yankees and Phillies (split squad) at 1:05 p.m. ET headlines a packed Saturday slate. The clubs were responsible for two of the biggest free-agent deals this past offseason, with the Yankees bringing back outfielder Aaron Judge for $360 million — a record sum for an MLB free agent — on a nine-year deal, and the Phils signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.
The Astros, who defeated the Yankees in the ALCS and the Phillies in the World Series to win their second title since 2017, are in action Saturday as well. They’ll open up their spring schedule with a matchup against the Mets (split squad) at 1:05 p.m. ET. Houston lost reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Mets in free agency but is still projected to be one of the top teams in baseball. The Mets are hoping for a deeper playoff run after winning 101 games but losing to the Padres in the NL Wild Card Series a year ago.
You can also catch the Angels on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET against the Mariners. With the mighty Astros atop the division, surpassing Seattle will likely be key for the Halos as they look to end an eight-year postseason drought. Hunter Renfroe, Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury are among the new faces joining Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in Anaheim.
Other Saturday matchups you can check out on MLB.TV include Blue Jays-Pirates, Nationals-Cardinals and Red Sox-Braves at 1:05 p.m. ET; Guardians-Reds, D-backs (split squad)-A’s, Giants-Cubs, Royals-Rangers and Padres-White Sox at 3:05 p.m. ET; Dodgers-Brewers at 3:10 p.m. ET and Marlins-Mets (split squad) at 6:10 p.m. ET.
SUNDAYThe Dodgers’ lineup will have a different look to it this season after several fixtures left as free agents. That includes Cody Bellinger, the Cubs’ new starting center fielder and one of a number of notable players Chicago signed. Bellinger’s former and current teams will face off Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.
The Braves, who lost shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Cubs in free agency and will try to find out this spring if youngster Vaughn Grissom can replace him, are also playing Sunday against the Yankees (split squad) at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yanks also have a split-squad matchup against the Blue Jays at 1:07 p.m. ET.
The Rangers and Guardians will go toe to toe at 3:05 p.m. ET. Texas is one of this year’s most intriguing teams after the club overhauled its rotation in the offseason, adding Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi, in addition to re-signing Mart?n P?rez. That came one year after a free-agent spending spree that saw the Rangers sign Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. Texas is eyeing its first postseason appearance since 2016. As for the Guardians, they won the AL Central last season with a roster led by All-Star third baseman Jos? Ram?rez and a collection of talented youngsters such as Andr?s Gim?nez and Steven Kwan.
Astros-Nationals, Rays-Red Sox, Twins-Phillies, Cardinals-Marlins, D-backs-Padres and White Sox-Angels round out Sunday’s slate of games available on MLB.TV.