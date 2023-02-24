MLB.TV is back! Stream games this weekend

The Rangers and Guardians will go toe to toe at 3:05 p.m. ET. Texas is one of this year’s most intriguing teams after the club overhauled its rotation in the offseason, adding Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi, in addition to re-signing Mart?n P?rez. That came one year after a free-agent spending spree that saw the Rangers sign Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. Texas is eyeing its first postseason appearance since 2016. As for the Guardians, they won the AL Central last season with a roster led by All-Star third baseman Jos? Ram?rez and a collection of talented youngsters such as Andr?s Gim?nez and Steven Kwan.