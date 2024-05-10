MLB.TV is free all weekend long for Mother’s Day

Yankees at Rays: Six weeks into his Yankees career, Juan Soto looks like a player on a mission to win his first MVP Award. He is leading a top-10 offense in the Bronx. The Yankees took two of three games against the Rays in New York last month. That was the beginning of a skid for Tampa Bay, which entered last weekend having lost nine of its previous 12 games. But Randy Arozarena and company then swept the Mets and appear to be getting hot just in time for this AL East showdown.