MLB.TV is free all weekend long for Mother’s Day
Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, will make his Major League debut Saturday, and you can watch his start — and nearly everything else on the diamond this weekend — for free!
MLB.TV is celebrating mom with a Mother’s Day Free Preview from Friday to Sunday. Over those three days, you can watch every game for free on MLB.TV (excluding games airing on Apple TV+ and ESPN). No credit card required. All you need is an MLB.com account.
MLB.TV allows you to stream every out-of-market game on supported devices, live or on demand, all season long. MLB.TV subscribers also gain access to select pregame and postgame shows as well as MLB’s gigantic on-demand content library and MLB Big Inning, which provides live look-ins, highlights and all of the best action from around the league every day.
But most of all, MLB.TV brings you baseball action every night. Here are some of the best matchups you can enjoy during MLB.TV’s Mother’s Day Free Preview:
Cubs at Pirates: Skenes’ much-anticipated debut will come against the Cubs at PNC Park on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET in an NL Central clash. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes has overpowered Triple-A hitters this season, with 45 strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed in 27 1/3 innings. Now, we will get to see how his triple-digit fastball and wipeout slider play against Cubs sluggers such as Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel.
Yankees at Rays: Six weeks into his Yankees career, Juan Soto looks like a player on a mission to win his first MVP Award. He is leading a top-10 offense in the Bronx. The Yankees took two of three games against the Rays in New York last month. That was the beginning of a skid for Tampa Bay, which entered last weekend having lost nine of its previous 12 games. But Randy Arozarena and company then swept the Mets and appear to be getting hot just in time for this AL East showdown.
D-backs at Orioles: This matchup features two of the most entertaining young players in baseball and the 2023 Rookies of the Year: Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson. The D-backs are the reigning National League champions, while the O’s won the AL East last year for the first time since 2014, so both clubs have big aspirations this season.
Twins at Blue Jays: Minnesota soared up the standings after running up 12 consecutive victories, a streak that finally ended last weekend. The Twins will head to Canada to take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and a very talented Blue Jays team that is looking to right its ship after a shaky start to the season.
Braves at Mets: There is always a lot of energy in the ballpark when these two longtime NL East foes meet, so Citi Field should be rocking come Friday night. Braves sluggers Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley haven’t quite gotten on track yet, but Atlanta is still one of the beasts of the National League. The Mets won two of three games in Atlanta last month and will look to get the best of this rivalry again behind stars Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor.
Dodgers at Padres: The Padres’ acquisition of two-time batting champion Luis Arraez adds even more star power to a matchup that was already filled to the brim with big names. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Boagerts and the Padres won a three-game series vs. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers in L.A. about a month ago. The next chapter in one of the game’s best rivalries begins Friday at Petco Park.