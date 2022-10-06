MLB’s youngest team, one of its oldest managers make the perfect match

“Because of their willingness to play the game the right way,” Francona says. “I’d laugh when you hear that thing, ‘Let the kids play.’ Well, OK, as long as you play the game right. I’ve been real honest with them, like, ‘Hey, I’m old; you’re not. That’s not your fault. But you can’t sacrifice how we feel about the game, because there’s a right way and a wrong way.’ They’ve been really good about that. So it kind of makes it fun. They’ll get on the plane and they’ve all got earrings, and I love looking at them. I just don’t want them on the field. And they all respect that. So it works.”