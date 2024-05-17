Mock draft: Big college bats stir things up at the top

1. Guardians: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State (No. 2)The Guardians haven’t made a decision yet and have plenty of time to do so, though other clubs believe they favor Bazzana over Condon. Like most of the hitters at the top of the Draft, Bazzana is having a monster year (.424/.589/.972, 26 homers, ranking second in NCAA Division I in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS). He makes more contact and offers slightly more defensive value than Condon. It’s a given at this time of year that there will be rumors that the team with the No. 1 pick will look for a significant discount so it can trickle down the savings to later selections, and that buzz is out there about Cleveland.