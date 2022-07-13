Mock: Is the best overall prospect a lock for No. 1 pick?

9. Royals: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS, Nev. (No. 13)If Carl’s kid doesn’t go here, he could go 11 or be more of a mid-teens type of pick. Kansas City also traded away its comp pick, shrinking its bonus pool. Whether that has an impact on what they do here remains to be seen, but they did go under slot for Frank Mozzicato last year.