‘Moments I live for’: Josh Naylor clutch again in 11-inning win

ATLANTA — Josh Naylor knew what was about to happen.

He was on deck when automatic runner Steven Kwan was moved to third base on an Andrés Giménez groundout, sending José Ramírez to the plate with the game tied in the top of the 11th inning.

There was no doubt in Naylor’s mind that the Braves were going to walk Ramírez. And why wouldn’t they? Not only has he proven to be one of the best hitters in the league year after year, having a runner on first could set up a potential inning-ending double play. Why not try their luck against Naylor instead?

“’They’re going to walk him, they’re going to want to face me and I’m going to make them regret it … in a humble way,’” Naylor said.