Morris fighting for depth role on Guardians’ pitching staff

There’s a reason the Guardians were so excited to call Morris up immediately after he finished his rehab assignment last year. He didn’t have enough time to get stretched out as a starter, so he ended up working out of Cleveland’s bullpen and gave up just six earned runs in 23 2/3 innings (2.28 ERA). He falls in the same category as a handful of other hurlers: Will they be starters or relievers in the big leagues? These answers won’t come over the next month, but this window will help give the Guardians an idea of what areas need to be filled.