Most interesting picks from 2022 Draft Day 3

Pick 26 (522nd overall): Brewers, Brady Neal, C, IMG Academy (Fla.) (No. 74): Neal is the third IMG Academy player drafted this year, though he seems much more likely to head to college than Elijah Green or Jackson Ferris. He showed an advanced approach at the plate and earned plaudits for his ability to handle a quality pitching staff at IMG. His arm and receiving tools each grade out as above average – skills he might take to LSU if the Brewers can’t sign him here.