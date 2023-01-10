Most underrated to best baseball IQ, MLB execs weigh in on prospects

There is a lot more data than there used to be regarding defensive ability, but that didn’t lead to any great consensus among executives. One thing that was clear: front offices love up-the-middle defense. A total of 20 prospects received votes in this one and all of them are catchers, center fielders or guys who have played shortstop. Many feel PCA is the best defender in the game right now, but it’s interesting to see Jones, last year’s No. 2 overall pick the Draft who has yet to play a professional game, get as much recognition for his outstanding work in center field already.