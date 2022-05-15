Mr. Clutch: Gim?nez a machine with RISP

Gim?nez gave Cleveland a taste of what he could become in his first Spring Training with the club in 2021. But after he was awarded his natural position of shortstop to start the season, his bat didn’t quite look the same as it did in Arizona. Through his first 29 games last year, Gim?nez hit a mere .180 with a .534 OPS. He was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to get himself back on track, leaving the door wide open for Amed Rosario to settle in at short (and he did). When Gim?nez returned in August, he mostly spent his time at second base and hardly got himself above the Mendoza line.