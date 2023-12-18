Must-see Spring Breakout prospect matchups

4. Junior Caminero, 3B/SS (TB No. 1, MLB No. 6) vs. Walker Jenkins, OF (MIN No. 1, MLB No. 16)This is likely the only Spring Breakout with Caminero as a prospect, so soak it up while you can on March 16. The 20-year-old infielder, who debuted for the Rays at the tail end of 2023, has top-of-the-line raw power that he often takes into games, as proven by last year’s 31-homer campaign. Jenkins has plenty of five-tool potential in his own right, but he comes from the opposite side of the spectrum as a 2023 fifth overall pick in his first spring. Getting two high-ceiling talents on the same diamond, regardless of MLB readiness, is one of the main points of the Spring Breakout.