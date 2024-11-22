Nakken departs from SF, joins player development staff with Guardians

Nakken was hired to serve as an assistant coach on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff in January 2020, and she held the role for five seasons, working primarily on outfield and baserunning instruction with the Giants. She made history by becoming the first woman to coach on the field during a Major League game on April 12, 2022, when she filled in for then-first-base coach Antoan Richardson, who was ejected during a matchup with the Padres at Oracle Park.