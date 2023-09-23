Native Clevelander Kid Cudi feels ‘a lot of love’ at Progressive Field
12:54 AM UTC
CLEVELAND — The Guardians’ 2023 season started with Kid Cudi, so it’s only fitting that the season ends with Kid Cudi.
Just before Opening Day, Cleveland released a hype video for the upcoming year that was narrated by Cudi, as his song “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” played in the background. It was not only a step toward firing up a fanbase for another season of baseball, but also making another connection with a homegrown celebrity.
Each year, the Guardians find more and more ways to create relationships with local stars. We’ve seen players from the Cavaliers and Browns in attendance at games. We saw a slew of Ohio-born celebrities at the 2019 All-Star break, including gymnast Simone Biles and Drew Carey. The Black Keys have frequently been spotted in the ballpark and Taylor Swift’s lead guitarist Paul Sidoti was back in town to perform the national anthem on Friday.
But the Guardians knew that making a connection with a Clevelander like Cudi was important. He’s one of the biggest music stars to come out of Northeast Ohio and can certainly be another asset in helping reach a younger audience.
Cudi couldn’t wait for the opportunity. So much so, he arrived at Progressive Field in full uniform.
Friday was Kid Cudi Day at Progressive Field. The first 10,000 fans in attendance received a Cudi bobblehead and everyone was able to enjoy watching the rapper throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Lucas Giolito (after dancing on the mound to some of his music playing over the sound system).
This moment was one for Cudi to enjoy. This was the same kid who would go to Cleveland games at Cleveland Municipal Stadium with his family growing up. And now, he was on the pitcher’s mound, as the center of attention at his hometown MLB team’s game.
“It’s such a big deal for me being a Cleveland kid,” Cudi said. “I used to go to the original stadium before they tore it down. So, I just remember those memories of going to games with my dad and my brothers and just the feeling of being at a game. There’s nothing like it. It brings back the nostalgia of being here every time.”
Players like Triston McKenzie, Tanner Bibee and Xzavion Curry lined up to get pictures with the artist before first pitch, while fans in the stands held up signs welcoming Cudi back to his hometown.
“Man, it’s kind of incredible,” Cudi said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t necessarily look at yourself the way other people see you. I know I have support in Cleveland, but I never really know and when you get your own day at the ballpark, it’s just so validating and it just lets me know there’s a lot of love here for me.”
Cudi had an agenda for the night. He wanted to watch the game, and he was planning to serve as an in-game host on the scoreboard between innings to talk about his upcoming album “INSANO.” Then, he’d stick around for the postgame fireworks that are set to be accompanied by a playlist of his music.
“I just want to do this for all of those kids that are dreamers out in this town that just want to do something big and take over the world one day,” Cudi said. “I know what it feels like to be a kid in this town, dreaming of big things and just hoping to God things work out. I just want to be that living proof for the kids that you can make it out, you can achieve your dreams and do what your heart desires.”