Naylor, Bibee among Cleveland BBWAA award winners

To honor Francona with a special award was the easiest decision of them all. Aside from accruing the most wins (921) as the longest-tenured manager in the club’s 123 years of existence, Francona brought life to this organization that it hadn’t seen in more than a decade. In his first season in 2013, he led Cleveland to 92 victories, 24 more than it had the year prior. That marked the largest year-to-year improvement Cleveland had ever seen, and led to his first AL Manager of the Year Award.