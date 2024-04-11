Naylor brothers homer in same frame, then win game on Sibling Day

How did he know Bo was prepared when he’s never had a walk-off plate appearance in the Majors? Well, he saw him deliver as kids in the backyard. While holding thick, miniature bats, their dad would shout out a count or a situation before tossing them a pitch. Just like so many of us did, imagining it was the bottom of the ninth with a chance to win the game. Yet with the Naylors, they get to live out this fantasy on a big league field with their brother by their side.