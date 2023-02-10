Naylor lands on Canada’s Classic roster

Naylor isn’t the only notable name supplementing O’Neill and Freddie Freeman on Canada’s roster. Caissie, Clarke and Julien all flashed impressive power and speed during both the regular season and Arizona Fall League, with Julien winning the circuit’s Breakout Player of the Year Award. Bratt spent his age-18 season in Single-A and pitched like he was much older, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 80.2 innings. Lopez received 10 at-bats in the Majors over the last two seasons but has spent most of that time as a contact-first shortstop in Triple-A.