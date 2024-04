This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free TrialMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 4 homers and a 1.001 OPS

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Triston Casas’ 9 RBIs lead the Red Sox

Watch with Free Trial2172914c-5e42-46fd-8220-75fdc48c63b9