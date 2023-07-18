Naylor notches 2 hits, 3 RBIs to keep up fantastic stretch

The night didn’t begin so loudly for Naylor or his teammates. Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester, who made his Major League debut, didn’t allow the Guardians to put a ball beyond the infield through three innings, inducing eight groundouts and one lineout to shortstop the first time through the lineup.

The Guardians are the only MLB team in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) to go nine-up, nine-down without getting the ball out of the infield through three innings but then scoring a run in every inning after that, according to STATS.