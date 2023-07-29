Need for acquiring offensive help amplified vs. Sox

Josh Bell is still trying to hit his stride. Andr?s Gim?nez will look to bring some life to the top of the lineup now that he’s seeing more time in the No. 2 spot after Amed Rosario’s departure. The Guardians keep trying to find ways to get David Fry’s hot bat in the lineup while also getting Bo Naylor semi-consistent playing time to allow him to develop. And Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman now have to compete for the open shortstop job as they will probably split time there the rest of the year.