‘Need to play better’: Guards’ lead drops to 1 after DH sweep

CLEVELAND — Two pitches. That’s all it took to sum up the Guardians’ day against the Royals.

Logan Allen thought he had struck out Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez on a ball in the dirt. The Guardians thought he swung and missed for the second out of the inning. Instead, a foul tip was called and because the ball hit the dirt, Perez’s at-bat was extended. The next pitch sailed into the left-field seats to give the Royals the lead after Cleveland had gotten on the scoreboard first.