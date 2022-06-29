Never say Naylor: Slugger walks off Twins with two-run blast

The Guardians seemed to be out of it once again. Eli Morgan gave up three runs in the top of the 10th, putting his offense in a difficult spot heading into the bottom half of the frame. But a clutch RBI double by Amed Rosario and a passed ball set up Naylor for his first walk-off plate appearance (not just home run). Just like he had earlier this season with a game-tying grand slam and extra-inning, game-winning homer against the White Sox in Chicago, Naylor delivered when his team needed it most, giving the Guardians a crucial victory over the first-place Twins.