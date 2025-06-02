New low price for CLEGUARDIANS.TV — how to stream, watch games in Guardians territory
Baseball season is finally here, so it’s time to get prepared.
The Guardians and Major League Baseball officially launched CLEGUARDIANS.TV presented by Progressive. This will be a new, direct-to-consumer, blackout-free streaming service produced by MLB for the 2025 season. The Guardians and MLB announced distribution deals for Guardians TV, the team’s new broadcast service, which will allow fans to catch games via their paid provider.
Fans are now able to purchase Guardians TV for either $74.99 for the season or for $19.99 per month. This new setup will bring Cleveland games into 235% more households than in 2024, giving fans more options to watch these contests on TV or stream digitally.
Locally broadcast games on Guardians TV will be available for fans on AT&T U-verse (channel 736 or 1736), COX (channel 80), DIRECTV satellite and streaming (channel 662), Spectrum (channel 306 or 1306) and FuboTV. Additional local providers can be found at CLEGUARDIANS.com/watch.
Fans who do not subscribe to those providers can also catch games on Guardians TV via the team’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service.
“Our new TV partnership with Major League Baseball expands our ability to put Guardians games in nearly 5 million fans’ homes,” said Alex King, the Guardians’ executive vice president, marketing and brand strategy, in a statement.
Under the new broadcast contract, 151 games this season will air on Guardians TV, as announced earlier this month. Fifteen games will additionally be broadcast nationally on FOX (five games), Fox Sports 1 (2), ESPN (two), TBS (two), Roku (two) and Apple TV+ (two).
The Guardians’ broadcast team of Matt Underwood, Rick Manning and Andre Knott are back for an 11th season together. Pregame and postgame show talent includes primary host Al Pawlowski alongside former Cleveland catcher Chris Gimenez for the majority of games.
Additional contributors include Cody Allen, Ben Broussard, Nick Goody, Cayleigh Griffin, Austin Jackson and Jason Kipnis.
Guardians TV will include new technological features, such as a wire camera at Progressive Field, a new right-field camera with a shallow depth-of-field look and live look-ins to MLB’s replay operations center.
To learn more about Guardians TV and the CLEGUARDIANS.TV streaming option, visit CLEGuardians.com/watch.