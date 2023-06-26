NEW: The freshly updated Top 100 Prospects list
1:19 AM UTC
It’s about to be a big month in prospectdom. The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game arrives in Seattle on July 8. One day later, the First-Year Player Draft begins its 20-round process in the same city. From there, hundreds of new prospects will descend upon the Minor Leagues, filling out rosters and making even the best farm systems more robust.
But before we get to all of that, let’s get the MLB Pipeline Top 100 in order.
