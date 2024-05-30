NEW: Top 200 Draft Prospects list features new No. 1

A total of 26 higher-level members of the scouting industry, from cross-checkers to scouting directors and general managers, responded, and the results did cause us to change our list at the top, putting Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana in the No. 1 spot over Georgia’s Charlie Condon, who had been there when we put out our Top 150 list. Bazzana, the Beavers second baseman who carries a .418/.581/.939 line with 26 homers and 15 steals into Regional play this weekend, received 17 of the 26 first-place votes. Condon, his .443/.558/1.043 line and an NCAA-leading 35 homers, got seven votes for the top spot. Florida’s Jac Caglianone and Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz each received one first-place nod.