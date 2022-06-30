NEW: Top 250 Draft Prospects list

Horton worked on adding a cutter before the Big 12 Conference tournament, and while that didn’t really take, the process helped him upgrade his slider into a wipeout pitch that sits in the mid-90s and touches 90. After already regaining the velocity on his 94-98 mph, he displayed better armside run, carry and command during the college postseason. In five playoff starts, he went 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA, yielding just 20 hits and six walks while striking out 49 in 31 innings.