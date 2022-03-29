New Top 30 Prospects lists for every team
March 28th, 2022
With the new Major League season only weeks away, it’s time for a spring tradition like no other: the unveiling of each team’s preseason Top 30 Prospects list.
The annual launch provides a glimpse into the future for every club, highlighting the players likely to help either down the road or as early as this summer.
Here is a snapshot of each farm system, with links to their Top 30 lists and breakdowns of those lists:
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays
The Jays’ system is thinner now that they’ve turned former top prospects into key pieces on their World Series-hopeful club. But the top of Toronto’s system in particular remains strong, especially in multi-position infielders. More >>
1. Gabriel Moreno, C (MLB No. 7)
2. Orelvis Martinez, SS/3B (No. 38)
3. Jordan Groshans, SS/3B (No. 80)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Orioles
Again the owners of one of the best systems in baseball, the Orioles enter 2022 anticipating the arrival of Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez and other future cornerstones. Things might finally be about to turn a corner in the Charm City. More >>
1. Adley Rutschman, C (MLB No. 2)
2. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (No. 6)
3. Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B (No. 64)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Rays
The Rays’ ability to compete year in and year out remains evidence of how they develop talent and the sheer depth of their system. It’s no different this year, with five Top 100 prospects and plenty of talent behind those headliners. More >>
1. Shane Baz, RHP (MLB No. 12)
2. Josh Lowe, OF (MLB No. 50)
3. Taj Bradley, RHP (MLB No. 74)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Red Sox
Boston’s down year in 2020 helped it replenish its system, which is now headlined by top 2021 Draft prospect Marcelo Mayer and Rookie of the Year candidate Triston Casas. There is a good amount of depth here too to help the Red Sox return to the postseason. More >>
1. Marcelo Mayer, SS (MLB No. 14)
2. Triston Casas, 1B (No. 16)
3. Nick Yorke, 2B (No. 55)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Yankees
The Yankees’ system is deep, and swimming in shortstops. New York’s five best prospects are all position players, and it boasts several interesting arms as well. More >>
1. Anthony Volpe, SS (MLB No. 8)
2. Oswald Peraza, SS (MLB No. 60)
3. Jasson Dominguez, OF (MLB No. 61)
Complete Top 30 list >>
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
Guardians
To return to contention, the Guardians will need to lean on a farm system that has been up to the task in recent years. The bulk of their rotation comes from the 2016 Draft, and they remain deep in middle infield and pitching prospects. More >>
1. George Valera, OF (MLB No. 47)
2. Daniel Espino, RHP (No. 53)
3. Gabriel Arias, INF (No. 73)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Royals
You may have heard of Bobby Witt Jr., baseball’s new top overall prospect. He’s far from alone in a Royals system set to bring excitement to Kansas City in the near future. More >>
1. Bobby Witt Jr., SS/3B (MLB No. 1)
2. MJ Melendez, C (MLB No. 51)
3. Nick Pratto, 1B (MLB No. 62)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Tigers
The Tigers boast two of MLB Pipeline’s top 5 overall prospects — no other organization can make the same claim. But Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene aren’t the only blue-chippers set to graduate to Detroit, where the big league team appears ready to turn a corner. This might be the best Tigers farm system we see for some time. More >>
1. Spencer Torkelson, 1B/3B (MLB No. 4)
2. Riley Greene, OF (MLB No. 5)
3. Jackson Jobe, RHP (No. 40)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Twins
Minnesota dealt from its pitching prospect depth to bolster its rotation with Sonny Gray, flipping 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty in the deal. But there are more arms where that came from, and many are ready to contribute now. Six of the organization’s top 10 prospects will open the season on the 40-man roster, including the top four pitchers in the system. More >>
1. Royce Lewis, SS (MLB No. 46)
2. Austin Martin, OF/SS (MLB No. 52)
3. Jose Miranda, 3B/2B/1B (MLB No. 95)
Complete Top 30 list >>
White Sox
Chicago is focused more on the present than the future these days, the owners of back-to-back playoff appearances and one of the game’s weaker farm systems. Much of their prospect hopes rest in a strong Cuban contingent — five of the White Sox’ top prospects hail from the island. More >>
1. Colson Montgomery, SS
2. Oscar Colas, OF
3. Jose Rodriguez, SS
Complete Top 30 list >>
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
Astros
Though the Astros join the White Sox as the only teams without a Top 100 Prospect on our latest list, they had three players who just missed in shortstop Jeremy Pena, catcher Korey Lee and right-hander Hunter Brown. Houston has, however, established a tradition of getting breakout performances in the big leagues from players who were relatively unheralded in the Minors. More >>
1. Jeremy Pena, SS
2. Korey Lee, C
3. Hunter Brown, RHP
Complete Top 30 list >>
Angels
There’s been a huge amount of turnover in our Angels Top 30 list, and not just because seven of the 20 pitchers they acquired with their 20 Draft picks last year are on here — although that certainly does shake things up. On the whole, there are 17 players appearing on this list for the first time. More >>
1. Reid Detmers, LHP (MLB No. 21)
2. Sam Bachman, RHP
3. Arol Vera, SS
Complete Top 30 list >>
Athletics
Oakland’s system has been replenished. In trading away a trio of their stars — Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman and Matt Olson — the A’s received 10 players in return. Five of those newcomers immediately became ranked among the organization’s top 10 prospects, and three more joined the club’s Top 30 Prospects. More >>
1. Tyler Soderstrom, C (MLB No. 56)
2. Shea Langeliers, C (MLB No. 59)
3. Zack Gelof, 3B
Complete Top 30 list >>
Mariners
The Mariners have spent the past three offseasons cultivating and developing young talent, transforming a once-bleak farm system into one of the Majors’ best. Many of those blue-chip prospects reached the bigs, others are on the way and some are just finding their footing in the Minors. The organization is in strong form. More >>
1. Julio Rodriguez, OF (MLB No. 3)
2. Noelvi Marte, SS (MLB No. 11)
3. George Kirby, RHP (MLB No. 32)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Rangers
The Rangers’ immediate and long-term futures are significantly brighter than their recent winning percentages suggest. Armed with five Top 100 Prospects and its best prospect depth in years, especially on the pitching side, the farm system should be able to fill a variety of holes. More >>
1. Jack Leiter, RHP (MLB No. 17)
2. Josh Jung, 3B (MLB No. 29)
3. Cole Winn, RHP (MLB No. 48)
Complete Top 30 list >>
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves
The Braves won the 2021 World Series behind a cadre of homegrown stars and key trade acquisitions that didn’t require dealing prospects. But replacing Freddie Freeman did. Their system is thinner after sending Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and two others to Oakland for Matt Olson.
More >>
1. Michael Harris, OF (MLB No. 65)
2. Spencer Strider, RHP
3. Drew Waters, OF
Complete Top 30 list >>
Marlins
Miami’s farm system looks as strong as ever, particularly in terms of quality starting pitching. The Marlins open 2022 tied with the Mariners and Pirates for the most Top 100 Prospects with six. That total also matches their franchise high from 2013, when Jose Fernandez and Christian Yelich were in the system. More >>
1. Kahlil Watson, SS (MLB No. 25)
2. Edward Cabrera, RHP (No. 34)
3. Max Meyer, RHP (No. 35)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Mets
The Mets have a top-heavy system headlined by three big bats. There is right-handed pitching depth too but not many top-of-the-rotation types, after the Mets decided not to sign 2021 first-round pick Kumar Rocker. More >>
1. Francisco Alvarez, C (MLB No. 10)
2. Brett Baty, 3B/OF (No. 27)
3. Ronny Mauricio, SS (No. 78)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Nationals
It’s a new era in Washington’s farm system. The Nationals’ system sat at the bottom of MLB Pipeline’s rankings a year ago, but is much improved now after the club retooled at last summer’s Trade Deadline. It might need more, though, to support a full rebuild. More >>
1. Cade Cavalli, RHP (MLB No. 39)
2. Brady House, SS (MLB No. 49)
3. Cole Henry, RHP
Complete Top 30 list >>
Phillies
Things are brewing in the Phillies’ system but a lot of that talent is far from Philadelphia. The lower levels are brimming with international signs, which comprise more than one-third of the team’s Top 30. More >>
1. Bryson Stott, SS (MLB No. 45)
2. Mick Abel, RHP (MLB No. 81)
3. Andrew Painter, RHP
Complete Top 30 list >>
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
Brewers
The Brewers love to draft college outfielders and their system is strong at the position as a result. The top of Milwaukee’s list is also deep in Major League-ready left-handed pitching. More >>
1. Sal Frelick, OF (MLB No. 70)
2. Joey Wiemer, OF (No. 100)
3. Aaron Ashby, LHP
Complete Top 30 list >>
Cardinals
Big power is the draw at the top of the Cardinals’ list with Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, and Matthew Liberatore is a highly touted lefty acquired for Randy Arozarena. The rest of St. Louis’ system is filled with near Major League-ready types and young, burgeoning prospects with high ceilings. More >>
1. Jordan Walker, 3B (MLB No. 30)
2. Nolan Gorman, 2B/3B (MLB No. 33)
3. Matthew Liberatore, LHP (MLB No. 43)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Cubs
With most of the core from their 2016 title gone, the Cubs have spent the past year-plus remaking their big league roster and farm system through trades. Seven of their Top 30 prospects are the result of those deals, with seven of their eight best prospects joining the organization in the last 16 months. More >>
1. Brennen Davis, OF (MLB No. 15)
2. Cristian Hernandez, SS (No. 92)
3. James Triantos, 2B/SS
Complete Top 30 list >>
Pirates
Good things are brewing on the farm for Pittsburgh, whose system boasts both elite-level talent and considerable depth. The Pirates have six Top 100 prospects and three players in the top 26, including 2021 top overall pick Henry Davis. More >>
1. Nick Gonzales, 2B (MLB No. 20)
2. Henry Davis, C (MLB No. 24)
3. Oneil Cruz, SS (MLB No. 26)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Reds
The Reds are retooling coming off two straight winning seasons. This season should feature top prospect Hunter Greene’s long-anticipated debut, contributions from lefty Nick Lodolo and perhaps Brandon Williamson, who was acquired from the Mariners for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez this spring. More >>
1. Hunter Greene, RHP (MLB No. 22)
2. Nick Lodolo, LHP (MLB No. 42)
3. Elly De La Cruz, 3B/SS (MLB No. 76)
Complete Top 30 list >>
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
D-backs
The D-backs’ system keeps improving despite recent struggles at the big league level, evidenced by three Top 100 prospects and excellent depth. Anxious Arizona fans won’t have to wait very long to see the next wave of talent roll through the desert. More >>
1. Alek Thomas, OF (MLB No. 18)
2. Corbin Carroll, OF (No. 19)
3. Jordan Lawlar, SS (No. 23)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Dodgers
Sporting a seemingly never-ending supply of young talent, the Dodgers continue to marry winning with development better than any big league organization. Their roster is full of former Top 100 prospects, they’ve used others to swing blockbuster deals, and they still have one of the sport’s top systems. It’s a head-turning group, too, led by five Top 100 guys. More >>
1. Diego Cartaya, C (MLB No. 28)
2. Bobby Miller, RHP (No. 57)
3. Michael Busch, 2B/1B (No. 67)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Giants
The Giants are poised for long-term success after erupting for a franchise-record 107 victories last year. San Francisco’s farm system is as deep as it has been in decades and stronger than its been since Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt were prospects. More >>
1. Marco Luciano, SS (MLB No. 13)
2. Joey Bart, C (No. 31)
3. Luis Matos, OF (No. 63)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Padres
The Padres know how to restock quickly. Their farm isn’t as elite as it once was, but San Diego was able to retain many of its top prospects while elevating into true contenders at the big league level. The system still sports four Top 100 prospects. More >>
1. CJ Abrams, SS (MLB No. 9)
2. Robert Hassell III, OF (No. 37)
3. Luis Campusano, C (No. 44)
Complete Top 30 list >>
Rockies
2020 first-round pick Zac Veen highlights Colorado’s top-heavy system, which is deep in international talent at the lower levels. The Rockies also have several top 10 guys on track for 2022 debuts and fast-rising backstop Drew Romo, another ’20 first-rounder. More >>
1. Zac Veen, OF (MLB No. 36)
2. Drew Romo, C
3. Benny Montgomery, OF
Complete Top 30 list >>