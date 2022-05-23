NEW: Updated Top 100 Prospects list

There was some internal debate as to whether to stick with Riley Greene (previously No. 3), who has missed the beginning of the season with a fractured foot, or have the healthy and productive Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez jump over him, giving Baltimore the top two prospects on our list. We stuck with Greene for now out of a belief he can pick right back up where he left off as an All-Star-caliber everyday player for Detroit, but note that Rodriguez has done more than just held serve in his first trip to Triple-A.