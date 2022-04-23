NEW: Watch Minor League games on MLB.TV

Leiter, baseball’s No. 17 overall prospect, is set to make his third professional start for Frisco across from Lacy, the No. 71 overall prospect, for Northwest Arkansas. The son of two-time All-Star left-handed pitcher Al, Leiter is still getting his Minor League feet wet after being taken second overall by the Rangers in last year’s Draft out of Vanderbilt. In his first pro season, the 21-year-old right-hander has jumped straight to Double-A and allowed two runs on two hits and five walks over seven frames in his first two starts with the RoughRiders. He has fanned 11 of the 28 batters he has faced to this point for a 39.3% K rate that leads Texas Leaguers (min. 7 IP).