Nikhazy makes Prospect Team of the Week

Alcantara’s Myrtle Beach hitting coach Steven Pollakov described the outfielder as “entertainment” and “everything fans are going to want to see at Wrigley on a daily basis” after a monster Sunday that capped the young star’s latest stellar week. Alcantara ran his hitting streak to seven games with a 4-for-6 performance featuring eight RBIs and two homers — his first career multihomer game– in Myrtle Beach’s series finale at Carolina. The 19-year-old has been impressive in his first full-season campaign. After signing with the Yankees in 2018, Alcantara played just 82 games between that season and 2019. With no Minor League season in 2020, he was back in short-season ball last year for just nine games before the Yankees dealt him to the Cubs as part of the trade involving big league first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Being tested at the full-season level for the first time, Alcantara is now batting .285/.371/.528 with nine homers and 45 RBIs in 50 games.