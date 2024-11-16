No. 2 prospect DeLauter could play key role in AFL Championship game

Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians No. 2: The only first-round pick (16th overall in 2022) in James Madison history, DeLauter offers a tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-4, 235 pounds), athleticism, performance and plate discipline. After missing much of the Minor League season with foot and hamstring injuries, he has played twice a week in the AFL (slashing .340/.475/.511) while spending much of his time working with the Guardians’ training staff at their base in Goodyear.