No. 2 prospect Manzardo notches multihit game in Arizona Fall League

Cardinals: Tekoah Roby, RHP (No. 5), Scottsdale ScorpionsRoby finished the regular season with four consecutive starts where he allowed one run in three innings for Double-A Springfield. On Tuesday, he did that and then some. The 22-year-old tallied five strikeouts in three scoreless frames while allowing just one knock. Roby had his full arsenal working, using the heater and curveball — both of which are 55-grade pitches – to strike out the side in the second inning. Roby was acquired by St. Louis as part of the deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to Texas in July. More >>