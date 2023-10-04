No. 2 prospect Manzardo notches multihit game in Arizona Fall League
6:23 AM UTC
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s top performers from the Arizona Fall League, including a pair of Top 100 prospects.
Blue Jays: Ricky Tiedemann, LHP (MLB No. 31), Surprise SaguarosThe top-ranked Blue Jays prospect looked sharp in his Fall League debut, continuing a late-season stretch of strong starts that ended with Triple-A Buffalo. Tiedemann allowed a run on three hits and three walks over five innings, striking out seven during his 77-pitch outing. The 21-year-old southpaw demonstrated his swing-and-miss capability early, striking out D-backs prospect Ryan Bliss and Guardians prospect Kyle Manzardo in the opening frame. More >>
Guardians: Kyle Manzardo, 1B (MLB No. 58), Peoria JavelinasAfter a hitless performance in his Fall League debut, it looked to be much of the same from the No. 2 Guardians prospect. However, Manzardo’s bat came alive in the middle innings for the Javelinas, lining a single to right field in the sixth and breaking the game open with a two-run knock in the seventh. The 23-year-old ended the regular season on a high note, homering five times in his final 10 games for Triple-A Columbus.
White Sox: Jake Eder, LHP (No. 5), Glendale Desert DogsIt’s safe to say Tuesday’s matchup against Scottsdale was a pitcher’s duel. The two squads totaled eight combined hits in 10 innings, none of which were allowed by Eder. The former Vanderbilt star fanned three batters in three hitless and scoreless innings in his first Fall League appearance. The start was a good opening salvo for Eder, who was traded to the White Sox from the Marlins in the Jake Burger deal this past August.
Cardinals: Tekoah Roby, RHP (No. 5), Scottsdale ScorpionsRoby finished the regular season with four consecutive starts where he allowed one run in three innings for Double-A Springfield. On Tuesday, he did that and then some. The 22-year-old tallied five strikeouts in three scoreless frames while allowing just one knock. Roby had his full arsenal working, using the heater and curveball — both of which are 55-grade pitches – to strike out the side in the second inning. Roby was acquired by St. Louis as part of the deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to Texas in July. More >>
Rays: Logan Workman, RHP (Unranked), Peoria JavelinasLogan Workman put together a solid night in his first start of the AFL campaign, picking up the win for Peoria. The 24-year-old struck out five across 4 2/3 scoreless innings, walking one and surrendering three hits. Workman established the zone early, pitching retiring the first six batters of the game. The 2021 Draft pick started all but one of his 18 appearances across two Minor League levels during the regular season, where he ended the year with a 3.73 ERA in 70 innings.
Peter Van Loon, RHP (Unranked), Mesa Solar SoxOrioles: TT Bowens, 1B (Unranked), Mesa Solar SoxConnor Pavolony, C (Unranked), Mesa Solar SoxVan Loon made his AFL debut on the mound and delivered 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit. The 24-year-old doesn’t isn’t a flamethrower — his fastest pitch was clocked at 93.7 MPH — but his breaking pitches were especially sharp. All four of his punchouts were of the swinging variety. More >>
Bowens laid the foundation for Mesa’s offensive eruption, crushing a towering two-run homer. That was just the beginning of the night for the 25-year-old, who flexed his muscles again in the sixth when he slugged a 432-foot solo jack to center field. Bowens, who signed with the Orioles as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Central Connecticut State, is 4-for-8 with four RBIs in his first two AFL games.
Pavolony dealt with a hamate bone injury that limited him to just 27 games in 2023, but he showed he’s no worse for wear. The 23-year-old slugged a solo homer in his first at-bat, equaling his long ball total from the regular season. Pavolony also singled and walked.