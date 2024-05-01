No. 25 prospect on list of top Minor League closers

1. Hurston Waldrep, RHP (ATL No. 2, MLB No. 82)Waldrep was last used as a true reliever as a freshman at Southern Mississippi before transitioning to starting roles there and at Florida, and the Braves drafted him 24th overall as a potential starter last July. But control problems continue to follow the 22-year-old, in part due to a high-tempo delivery, and those haven’t stopped this season at Double-A Mississippi (10 walks in 19 innings). Waldrep’s splitter is one of the best of its kind in the Minors, and his upper-80s slider has gotten strong whiffs in his early outings in 2024. Those two pitches, along with a mid-90s fastball, could play up in shorter stints, and given Atlanta’s win-now mode, the organization could prefer to use Waldrep’s high-quality stuff quickly. Of note, 34-year-old closer Raisel Iglesias becomes a free agent after the 2025 season, so a succession plan can’t be far off.