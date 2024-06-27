No. 26 prospect Noel bringing big power to first taste of MLB
BALTIMORE — When Jhonkensy Noel was called in for his second 1-on-1 meeting of the month with Triple-A Columbus manager Andy Tracy, he immediately knew big news was coming.
As Cleveland’s No. 26 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) sat down, Tracy gave him the news: Noel was traveling to Baltimore to join the Guardians and make his MLB debut in the series finale against the Orioles on Wednesday. To make room on the roster, Jonathan Rodríguez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
“I was preparing myself for this moment,” Noel said in Spanish. “I was waiting for the opportunity to help the team win and I was doing everything possible to get it.”
Noel signed with the Guardians in 2017 as an amateur free agent out of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic.
The 22-year-old was promoted to Triple-A in September 2022 and remained there for the entire 2023 season. Noel said that he had been preparing for his callup for a long time, but at no point did he feel rushed about making the team. Instead, he took the opportunity to develop and let his talents grow.
“We all look for ways to make the team, but that’s not something that we have control of,” he said. “The team knows how long we need to be in the Minors to keep developing, and I’m young, but the team believes in me. I didn’t succumb to pressure or anything like that. I just let things flow.”
This season, things clicked for Noel and his above-average power at the plate flourished. In 65 games with the Clippers, he hit .295 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, a .578 slugging percentage and a .937 OPS. The right-handed hitter leads the International League in RBIs, total bases (149) and extra-base hits (35). He also leads the Guardians’ Minor League system with 96 home runs since 2021.
“Just putting the ball in play and learning the game because you learn a lot through the game,” Noel said about his approach. “Not trying to do too much when there are runners in scoring position, getting myself on base, just putting the ball in play and to let whatever happens happen.”
Noel split time in both the outfield and at first base for the Clippers. In his MLB debut, Noel hit a towering home run off Grayson Rodriguez in his first career at-bat, instantly displaying the kind of power he was known for in the Minors during the Guardians’ 4-2 loss to the Orioles.
“I played [first base] three times a week but I also played outfield, so I feel comfortable in each position,” he said.
The San Pedro de Macorís native consistently impressed in Columbus, and the buzz surrounding his bat and defense grew. It was Noel’s power that stood out to manager Stephen Vogt during Spring Training this year.
“He’s got some power and he can play defense,” Vogt said. “I think [his defense] is the one thing he looked good at first. He looked good in the outfield when we had him and he’s a guy who loves to play. …We’re pumped to have him and I’m just really excited for him.”
Along with being a non-roster invitee to Spring Training this year, Noel was invited to play in Major League camp in 2022 and 2023. He said that the experience of playing with the team in the spring helped teach him what he needed to do to get to the big leagues.
“Play the ball, run the bases hard, like we have been doing,” he said. “That’s what I worked on in Spring Training and that’s what I’m going to continue to put into practice here.”
Noel said his partner, daughter, mother-in-law, and agent will be in the stands in Camden Yards ready to cheer him on in his first Major League game.