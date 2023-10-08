No. 4 prospect DeLauter drives in 3 runs in Fall League game

Padres: Jakob Marsee, OF (No. 12), Peoria JavelinasIf there is an early leader for Arizona Fall League MVP, it’s Marsee. The 22-year-old has been unstoppable atop the Peoria lineup, tallying nine hits, five RBIs and three walks in his first four games. Marsee added to those lofty totals with three more knocks, including a double and his first triple of the campaign, three runs and two RBIs. After one week of play, the Michigan native is 12-for-21 (.571) with a 1.725 OPS, six extra-base hits, nine runs scored and seven RBIs and four stolen bases.