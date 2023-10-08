No. 4 prospect DeLauter drives in 3 runs in Fall League game
6:13 AM UTC
Here’s a look at Saturday’s top performers from the Arizona Fall League, including one Top 100 prospect.
Orioles: Billy Cook, OF (No. 27), Mesa Solar SoxAfter eight inning of scoreless ball, it was Cook who played hero and walked it off for Mesa with his first home run of the Fall League. The 24-year-old sent the ball over the center-field fence on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth, continuing a trend of clutch knocks. Cook belted a pair of walk-off homers for Double-A Bowie during the final weekend of the season. More >>
Mariners: Tyler Locklear, 1B (No. 11), Peoria JavelinasLocklear ended his first week in Arizona in a big way, as the 22-year-old clocked his first home run as part of a three-hit, four-RBI night. Locklear’s two-run jack highlighted an four-run opening frame for Peoria. The Baltimore native added a pair of singles in the fifth inning, accounting for two more runs. Despite a .200 average through four games, Locklear has an .809 OPS and six RBIs. More >>
Guardians, Chase DeLauter, OF (MLB No. 85), Peoria JavelinasDeLauter’s two-run double in the top of the first inning set the tone for the Javelinas, who ended the night with 18 runs and 18 hits. The No. 4 Guardians prospect was responsible for three of those RBIs, pushing him into the lead among Fall League players with 11. DeLauter added a sacrifice fly and a walk to his ledger, giving him a .333 average and an .894 OPS through the first week of play.
Padres: Jakob Marsee, OF (No. 12), Peoria JavelinasIf there is an early leader for Arizona Fall League MVP, it’s Marsee. The 22-year-old has been unstoppable atop the Peoria lineup, tallying nine hits, five RBIs and three walks in his first four games. Marsee added to those lofty totals with three more knocks, including a double and his first triple of the campaign, three runs and two RBIs. After one week of play, the Michigan native is 12-for-21 (.571) with a 1.725 OPS, six extra-base hits, nine runs scored and seven RBIs and four stolen bases.
Royals: Peyton Wilson, 2B (No. 26), Surprise SaguarosThe 23-year-old was front-and-center for the Saguaros offense, collecting a team-high three hits and driving in his first two runs of the Fall League. After batting .286 with a .777 OPS and 45 extra-base hits for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2023, Wilson is off to a .375/.474/.500 start in four games for Surprise.
Brewers: Adam Seminaris, LHP (Unranked), Surprise SaguarosWes Clarke, 1B (Unranked), Surprise SaguarosOriginally scheduled to start, Seminaris instead entered the game in the second inning and put together arguably the most dominant performance by a pitcher in the Fall League’s first week. The 24-year-old allowed one hit and struck out seven over four scoreless frames in his first appearance for the Saguaros.
Clarke opened his big game with an RBI single and helped break open the contest with a three-run homer, his second this fall. The 23-year-old is 6-for-16 with nine RBIs through his first four games for Surprise. His strong start in Arizona has followed a strong campaign with Double-A Biloxi where Clarke established career highs with 26 homers and 80 RBIs in 118 games. More >>
Pirates: Jase Bowen, 1B (No. 27): Salt River RaftersBowen filled up the box score for Salt River, driving in three runs and falling a homer shy of the cycle. The 23-year-old tripled home a run in the first, doubled in the third and drove home two more runs with a single in the sixth. Bowen slashed .255/.367/.427 with a career-high 23 homers and 95 RBIs for High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona in 2023.
Angels: Davis Daniel, RHP (Unranked), Scottsdale ScorpionsThe arms stole the show for Scottsdale, and Daniel led the charge. The right-hander struck out five and allowed one hit over four scoreless innings in his first Fall League start. A right shoulder strain limited Daniel to seven Minor League starts, but he averaged 12.89 strikeouts per nine innings in seven starts. The 26-year-old made his big league debut and posted a 2.19 ERA in three relief outings.
Marlins: Nasim Nunez, 2B (No. 17), Peoria JavelinasOne night after snapping his hitless streak to begin Fall League play with a pair of knocks, Nunez added three more for the Javelinas. The 23-year-old collected three RBI singles and scored three runs in the Javelinas’ 18-run outburst. After opening the fall 0-for-6, Nunez is 5-for-10.