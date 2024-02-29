No. 4 prospect making most of opportunity

DeLauter certainly had success on Tuesday with his 2-for-2 performance. He’s now 3-for-4 in Spring Training games and is looking to take advantage of each opportunity he gets to make a strong impression in front of the big league coaching staff, while also fending off any nerves that may bubble up.

“Everybody gets nervous as much as they say they don’t,” DeLauter said. “I think it’s just as much as you can deep take your deep breaths, as cliché as that sounds, take your deep breaths, get in there, remember you belong. It’s a game. I’ve done it my whole life.”

DeLauter won’t be up at the start of the season, but an end-of-year debut is not off the table for the rising prospect. But he knows how quickly things have been taken from him in the past. He’s not getting ahead of himself. As long as he keeps his plan simple, he knows he can trust that opportunities will come his way.

“[A successful 2024 would be] a healthy season, moving well and I think the rest will take care of itself,” DeLauter said. “For me, I’m not a numbers guy. Like, I’m not trying to hit a certain amount of homers or trying to hit the bat this well or make it whatever. It’s just be healthy, let my game do its game and we’ll see what happens.”