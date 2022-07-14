No. 5 seed Ram?rez draws Soto in HR Derby

No. 6 seed: Julio Rodr?guez, MarinersRodr?guez has been ready for the Derby ever since he hit his first home run in the Majors, a 450-foot clout off Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara on May 1. The AL Rookie of the Month for June, Rodr?guez is the first rookie to take part in the Derby since Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. participated — and reached the finals — in 2019. Alonso and Aaron Judge are the only rookies to win the competition outright, while Wally Joyner was a rookie co-champ with Darryl Strawberry in 1986. As the 14th rookie in history to participate in the event, J-Rod’s electric personality and thunderous bat are perfect for this showcase event.