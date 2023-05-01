No. 8 prospect Allen nearly mirrors debut but takes 1st loss

Allen had a chance to receive at least a no-decision. In the sixth inning, Rosario drove in the only run of the game for Cleveland with an RBI single to right, and advanced to second after an off-target throw from Verdugo to home. Jos? Ram?rez came to the plate and moved Rosario to third on a flyout, but Rosario was left stranded after both Josh Bell and Oscar Gonzalez grounded out to end the threat.