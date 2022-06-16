No. 8 prospect fans career-high 11 at Double-A

No. 6 prospect Jones returns to lineup (June 8)

This was not the way Nolan Jones envisioned his 2022 campaign. After enduring left ankle surgery at the end of last season, he returned to big league Spring Training in March hoping to show that he could be an option for the team at some point this season. Instead, he dealt with back issues that lingered through the first two months of the regular season. Jones was finally activated off the injured list on Tuesday and played in his first game with Triple-A Columbus. Guardians manager Terry Francona said that the plan will be to get Jones — a third baseman — time in the outfield, considering the big league team will have Jos? Ram?rez at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. — Mandy Bell