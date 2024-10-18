Noel, Fry power Guardians’ miraculous walk-off win for the ages

“That was an incredible game on both sides. All the emotions, ups and downs, back and forth, you name it. If there’s an emotion, we all felt it on both sides,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. That’s exactly who we are. We never quit. We get punched in the teeth pretty hard there in the eighth, and our guys stepped up huge for the guy that carried us all year long.”