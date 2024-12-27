Noel’s ALCS bat flip one of the best of 2024

1. Freddie Freeman, Oct. 25 vs. Yankees (World Series Game 1)

Evoking memories of Kirk Gibson in 1988, a hobbled Freeman sent the Dodgers to a Game 1 victory in the 2024 Fall Classic with a walk-off grand slam — the first of its kind in World Series history — off Nestor Cortes. Naturally, the moment called for a classic bat flip, and Freeman obliged. Watching his towering shot sail into the night, the slugger raised his bat in triumph as he strolled up the first-base line before letting it tumble from his grip in a final flourish. With four homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.364 OPS in the series, Freeman ended up earning MVP honors as the Dodgers won it all.