‘Not Justin’ resurgence? 3 ways Bieber is reclaiming 2020

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — On March 6, 2020, Shane Bieber learned he’d be the Guardians’ Opening Day starter for the first time.

“I remember it being something that I had hoped for,” recalled Bieber, who’ll make his fifth consecutive Opening Day start when Cleveland travels to face the A’s on March 28. “I definitely don’t take it lightly. Didn’t then, and I don’t today. It’s always special.”

Back then, Bieber was coming off of an impressive 2019 campaign, stunning the baseball world when the last-minute All-Star Game addition hoisted the game’s MVP trophy in front of the hometown crowd. He was just beginning the transition from the guy with the “Not Justin” Player’s Weekend uniform to being known for his exceptional performance on the field.