‘Nothing but love’: Lindor makes return to Cleveland

Although neither prospect has flourished, the deal has still been a fruitful one for the Guardians, mostly because Giménez has blossomed into a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and above-average hitter at a fraction of the price of his predecessor (the Guardians signed Giménez to a seven-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2023). Lindor, meanwhile, has struggled to establish himself as the same type of reliable superstar he was in Cleveland. He entered Monday’s play batting .197 (now at .193), with all the requisite questions that tend to accompany such a number.