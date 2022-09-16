Nothing stops this Guardians superfan

You might be wondering the same thing I did: How, of all things, did baseball get Knab to discover this new sense of independence? He eloquently explained a parallel between cerebral palsy and the sport in a way that had never occurred to me. “Baseball requires resiliency,” Knab said. “And traveling in my situation is the same way. I’m gonna run into a lot of situations that are not ideal. I live in a world that is still largely not designed for me. But that doesn’t mean that, if you’re creative, you can’t make things work.” Throughout this entire conversation, Knab constantly related himself to this young, inexperienced Guardians team that’s overcoming the odds that were stacked against them en route to a largely successful season. The more success the team had, the more he was inspired to book another road trip. After next week’s Chicago-Texas trip, Knab will have gone to 46 road games and will have just seven ballparks left to get to (all in the National League). “I’ve become better at traveling,” Knab said. “I’ve had to fight through a little bit of adversity, but I’ve seen what this team has done on the field and it’s incredible. And it’s kind of motivated me.” Knab fell in love with the game as a child, listening to longtime Cleveland radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton. He met Hamilton back in 2014 and the two stay in touch regularly, as Hamilton is often a guest on Knab’s podcast. Knab has an interest in broadcasting and is inspired by the guys on the field and in the radio booth, but what he might not realize is how much he’s inspiring others. Five years ago, even Knab couldn’t imagine doing what he’s been doing. But he’s learned not to let his disability hold him back. And if there’s anyone who’s in a similar situation as he is, he’s hoping that he can be proof that doing anything you want is possible. “Like I said, it takes some research because there aren’t people out there screaming from the rooftops that this is possible,” Knab said. “And if I can help that in a small way, that would be extremely rewarding.”