The Guardians battled back, not only from a Game 1, 5-4, loss, but also a three run-deficit in the eighth inning of the nightcap to knot the contest at 5 and eventually force extra innings. And Kwan, who pinch-hit for Oscar Mercado earlier in the night, was the man of the hour when he stepped in with runners on first and second in the bottom of the 10th.