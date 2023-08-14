Offensive outburst a ‘confidence booster’ for Guardians

Consider that through their previous 13 games before this series, the Guardians hit .159 and were held to fewer than 10 hits in each. But they reached double-digit knocks in every game of this set, topping out at 15 in the finale despite facing one of the best pitchers in the American League in Zach Eflin, not having the services of the injured Josh Naylor for the entirety and being without Jos? Ram?rez for the final two games as he served a suspension.